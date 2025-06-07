IAM Advisory LLC Sells 289 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $133.11 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.15, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.08.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

