Foster Group Inc. Sells 477 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.4%

HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $77.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

