Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.20 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares National Muni Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.