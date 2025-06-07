Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 356 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

