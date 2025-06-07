Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Raised by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,177,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 1,059,751 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,798,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 970,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 863,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.