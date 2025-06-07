Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 92,030.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $912.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

