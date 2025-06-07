E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0%

TRV opened at $273.85 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.14.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

