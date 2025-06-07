1,655 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Purchased by Curat Global LLC

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,573,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,770 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

