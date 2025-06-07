Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,743 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ IPKW opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.