Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,743 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

