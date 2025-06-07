Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:EMOT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:EMOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF Stock Performance

EMOT stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF (EMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Economic Moat index. The fund aims to track an equal-weighted index comprised of S&P 500 stocks with sustainable competitive advantages, determined by metrics such as gross margins, ROIC, and market share.

