Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:EMOT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:EMOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF Stock Performance
EMOT stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.
First Trust S&P 500 Economic Moat ETF Company Profile
