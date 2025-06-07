Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.65. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

