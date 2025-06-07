Foster Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

UBER opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

