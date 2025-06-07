Vest Financial LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,404.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9%

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.