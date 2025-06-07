Curat Global LLC Invests $31,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

