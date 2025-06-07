TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

