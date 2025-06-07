453 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.32 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

