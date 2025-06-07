StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,079 shares during the last quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,709 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,982,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 359,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $70,502,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

