Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Children’s Place Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $87.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.85 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Children’s Place by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 638,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,185 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

