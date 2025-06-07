Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

SMNEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $102.01.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

