Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $700.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $687.08 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $609.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

