Contrasting Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) & Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Naspers alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naspers and Oliveda International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.43 billion 8.01 $2.86 billion N/A N/A Oliveda International $3.86 million 290.08 -$1.31 million ($0.10) -17.68

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International.

Volatility & Risk

Naspers has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, indicating that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Naspers and Oliveda International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 0 1 4.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Naspers beats Oliveda International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.