Stephens Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $540.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.43.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CRWD opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.