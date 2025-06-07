Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

