Head to Head Survey: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.60 $17.65 million $1.31 4.44 North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million 7.70 $5.06 million $0.51 9.50

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royality Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North European Oil Royality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. North European Oil Royality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. MV Oil Trust pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. North European Oil Royality Trust pays out 156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87% North European Oil Royality Trust 88.34% 379.51% 215.62%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats North European Oil Royality Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

