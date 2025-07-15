Comparing Hillman Solutions (HLMN) and Its Peers

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hillman Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hillman Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Hillman Solutions Competitors 245 1571 2293 112 2.54

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.56%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hillman Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.48 billion $17.25 million 85.59 Hillman Solutions Competitors $6.81 billion $567.85 million 24.14

Hillman Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions. Hillman Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillman Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 1.24% 8.73% 4.36% Hillman Solutions Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Summary

Hillman Solutions rivals beat Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

