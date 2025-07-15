iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.1% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

