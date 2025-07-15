Leo Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $233.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.