Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.8%

FOR stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Forestar Group has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.21.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,053.49. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 119.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.