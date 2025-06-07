Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $129.02 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 709.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,148.33. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANB Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

