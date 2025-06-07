Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJ. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total transaction of C$65,788.60. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJ opened at C$77.21 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$62.26 and a 1-year high of C$98.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

