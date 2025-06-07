Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,966.18. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,520 shares of company stock worth $2,103,278 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.