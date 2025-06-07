Comparing MariMed (MRMD) and Its Competitors

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MariMed to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million -$16.03 million -2.40 MariMed Competitors $310.11 million -$49.81 million -5.63

Analyst Ratings

MariMed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MariMed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 MariMed Competitors 291 567 1085 86 2.48

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 78.14%. Given MariMed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% MariMed Competitors -38.94% -24.68% -6.33%

Summary

MariMed beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

