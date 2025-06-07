Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUOL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.29.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $512.95 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.85. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $35,708.40. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total transaction of $2,350,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,833 shares of company stock valued at $29,006,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.