TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.93 and a beta of 2.10. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,732 shares of company stock worth $1,416,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

