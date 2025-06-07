Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

BA opened at $211.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $215.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

