CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.43.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.18 and its 200 day moving average is $388.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total value of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,152,327.28. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.