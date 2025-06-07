Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,564 shares of company stock worth $663,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $520,450,000 after purchasing an additional 823,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

