TWFG (TWFG) & Its Peers Financial Review

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TWFG to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TWFG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 TWFG Competitors 219 1384 1534 41 2.44

TWFG currently has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 18.04%. Given TWFG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $200.74 million $26.10 million 3.30 TWFG Competitors $8.74 billion $640.24 million -2.97

This table compares TWFG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TWFG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. TWFG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A TWFG Competitors 7.86% 30.96% 4.76%

Summary

TWFG rivals beat TWFG on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

