Critical Comparison: QS Energy (QSEP) & The Competition

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QS Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QS Energy has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QS Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -1,020.74% QS Energy Competitors 0.13% 6.91% 4.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy N/A -$1.22 million -8.25 QS Energy Competitors $4.26 billion -$120.76 million 10.06

This table compares QS Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QS Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than QS Energy. QS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QS Energy rivals beat QS Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

QS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.