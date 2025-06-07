Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $57.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Embraer will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

