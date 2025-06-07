Brokerages Set WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Price Target at $12.42

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.4%

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 697,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 52.6% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

