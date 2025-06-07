First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

FA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.67 and a beta of 1.27. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

