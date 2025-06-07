Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

CWS stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $71.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $182.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

