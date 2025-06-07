BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $2,004,442.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,004,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at $43,250,371.34. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BJ opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $24,569,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23,894.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

