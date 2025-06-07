Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,224 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,931,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOR stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

