Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 111,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 642,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

