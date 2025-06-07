Sharon Price John Sells 31,250 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $47.66 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

