NBC Securities Inc. Buys 6,252 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 104,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,507,000 after buying an additional 2,031,995 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

