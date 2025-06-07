Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 182,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brunswick by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after buying an additional 851,449 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $29,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:BC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

