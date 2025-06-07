Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.